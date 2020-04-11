Jamie Dornan Watches His New Movie 'Trolls' With His Daughters





Jamie Dornan had the best movie night ever with his two daughters, Dulcie and Elva.

The 37-year-old actor’s wife, Amelia Warner, snapped the cute pic of Jamie on the couch with the two girls and munching on some popcorn while tuning into his brand new movie, Trolls World Tour.

“A very special Trolls premiere..#trollsworldtour #chaz,” Amelia captioned the cute pic.

Jamie plays Chaz in the movie, a bounty hunter who is trying to steal away Queen Poppy’s string and deliver it to the evil Queen Barb.

