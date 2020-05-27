Jimmys Post

Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

A fellow star has come to Jimmy Fallon‘s defense. 

This week, the Tonight Show host came under fire online after footage of a 2000 Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface wile impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced. 

The backlash was swift as some called for the late-night host to be “canceled” as #JimmyFallonIsOverParty trended on Twitter while others insisted on a public apology and acknowledgement of his actions. While the sketch in question spurred debate over whether it was fair to criticize Fallon in comparison to other stars who had acted similarly in past roles, he ultimately addressed the situation publicly on Tuesday. 

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon tweeted. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

However, not everyone agreed Fallon was in the wrong, including one very famous name. 

 

Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Foxx

“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t black face,” Jamie Foxx said in a comment on E! News’ Instagram post about the matter. “We comedian I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch.”

The Oscar winner continued, “On a show called in living color we played every race.”

“Let this one go,” he concluded. “We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

Many more comments followed in agreement. As one praised, “Well said sir!!”

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

