Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton flout social distancing rules during bike ride

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton have been spotted appearing to flout lockdown rules after meeting for a bike ride on Friday.

In an image exclusively obtained by MailOnline the pair can be seen appearing to stand less than two metres apart, which is a rule being enforced throughout the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie, 31, was thought to be isolating with his girlfriend Sophie Habboo at his family home in The Cotswolds.

In the snap, both Jamie and Alex, 28, can be seen in the midst of a conversation while perched on their bikes, with it being clear the pair are far less than six feet apart.

The duo were spotted on the ride together at a park in Central London, joining most of the nation enjoying the May sunshine.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jamie Laing for comment. A representative for Alex Mytton declined to comment.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that new government advice means UK residents are allowed to meet with one person outside of their household in an outdoor setting, but they must remain at least two metres apart.

For many this has meant meeting in a park of back garden, with scientists stating the risk of spreading COVID-19 increases when meeting with more than one person.

Alex joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2013, while Jamie first appeared in the show’s second series in 2011.

Earlier this month Jamie also appeared to flout lockdown rules when he was spotted on an outing with girlfriend Sophie in West London.

The reality star had previously revealed the pair had decamped 90 miles to the countryside at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Making a guest appearance in Laura Whitmore’s Castaway podcast in April, Jamie joked he had already had ‘403 arguments’ with his mum and Sophie.

The reality star told Laura: ‘I’m currently in the countryside in the Cotswolds, so I decided when everything was kicking off and becoming a bit hectic I decided “right, I’ve got to get out of London because the thought of being in my one bedroom apartment in London” I was just like “I can’t do this”.

It is unclear when the couple left but the Government issued advice on March 23 stating people should not visit second homes ‘for isolation purposes or holidays’, to stem the spread of the virus.