Jamie Lee Curtis’ Response To A Twitter User Calling Her “Broke” Is, In A Word, Iconic

“I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. I wasn’t broke.”

This, dear reader, is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis. Actress, author, activist, and ambassador of probiotic eats.

This weekend, the illustrious scream queen hosted a watch party for Halloween (2018), the reboot of her iconic slasher movie from the ’70s, on Twitter.

Anyone who has eyes can recognize the RANGE and TALENT that Jamie Lee Curtis possesses. One Twitter user expressed his love for the actress in this heartwarming Tweet:

@jamieleecurtis you are so amazing to really embrace these films and to stay involved with them for over 40 years. I don’t think you even know how loved you are and how grateful the fans are that you keep playing Laurie for us. We love you!!!! #HalloweenAtHome

And, because it’s Twitter, someone had to stop all over this precious tweet and ruin it:

She hates horror movies...she was broke and they agreed to put a #MeToo theme into the movie #HalloweenAtHome https://t.co/wTh7RF6roy

But alas, JLC was NOT going to take this comment laying down, and proceeded to decimate this person in under 180 characters:

You are a grumpy goat. I sold activia yogurt for seven years. I wasn’t broke. https://t.co/Jl8qGdkNse

“You are a grumpy goat. I sold Activia yogurt for seven years. I wasn’t broke.”

Me when I read her response:

My childhood / teen years was filled with commercials of Jamie Lee Curtis promising that this yogurt would promote gut health — which clearly paid off!

This just goes to show, if you try to take down Jamie Lee Curtis…you will get creamed.

