Jamie-Lynn Sigler shows off her dramatic new quarantine haircut

Jamie-Lynn Sigler rang in her 39th birthday in lockdown on Friday surrounded by husband Cutter Dykstra, 30, and their two children.

And The Sopranos actress decided to celebrate another year of life by undergoing a major hair transformation that she shared on Instagram.

‘That’s 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday,’ wrote Sigler, as she posed for a proud portrait with her former strands.

Chopped: Jamie-Lynn Sigler decided to celebrate another year of life by undergoing a major hair transformation that she shared on Instagram Friday

Sigler noted that she was ‘proud’ to be donating the lengthy braid of hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation.

The foundation creates wigs for ‘women of all ages defying the odds against cancer.’

For the photo – seen by her nearly 200,000 followers – Jamie looked visibly makeup-free and showed off her incredibly toned arms in a black sports bra layered under a loose green tank top.

The actress beamed with confidence as she embraced her new jaw length hairdo.

Before and After: Sigler noted that she was ‘proud’ to be donating the lengthy braid of hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation; Sigler pictured in February (left)

In her post’s caption, Jamie also thanked celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri for virtually helping her complete the dramatic transformation in quarantine.

‘And to everyone who came by [Friday], sent food, flowers, videos, FaceTimes… thank you so much. It’s nice to feel grateful during times like these. This is #39,’ concluded Sigler.

Jamie is best known for her role as Meadow Soprano on the award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos, which aired for a total of six seasons from 1999 to 2007.

Sigler has been married to baseball player Cutter Dykstra since 2016 and they share two sons, Beau, six, and Jack, two.

Since entering quarantine in March, Sigler has been documenting her family’s lockdown antics on Instagram from Zoom hang outs with pals to Tik Tok videos.

Celebrations: Jamie Lynn Sigler rang in her 39th birthday in lockdown on Friday surrounded by husband Cutter Dykstra, 30, and their two children; Jamie pictured with husband Cutter in February

Her boys: Sigler has been married to baseball player Cutter Dykstra since 2016 and they share two sons, Beau, six, and Jack, two; Jamie pictured with Jack and Beau in April

Entering lockdown for Jamie is particularly important due to the vulnerabilities that come with the actress’ relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Sigler was diagnosed with the rare illness at the age of 20 and, until 2016, she opted to keep the diagnosis to herself.

‘I didn’t tell anyone [about my multiple sclerosis],’ admitted Sigler in an interview with Glamour in 2016.

She explained that it was ‘very surreal’ carrying her secret and continuing to attend the star-studded Race To Erase MS Gala held in Los Angeles annually.

Immunocompromised: Entering lockdown for Jamie is particularly important due to the vulnerabilities that come with the actress’ relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis diagnosis; Jamie pictured with her family in December

‘It’s an event that I used to go to and would think, “No one even knows I have this. [And yet], I’m one of the people that will benefit from this.”‘

What Sigler wants to make clear is that MS is a widely ‘misunderstood disease’ and it has varying stages and types.

‘I have relapse remitting MS, which means that my symptoms can come and go. Usually when you stay on treatment, those flare-ups happen less and less,’ she explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ‘multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system),’

Her battle: Sigler was diagnosed with MS at the age of 20 and, until 2016, she opted to keep the diagnosis to herself; Jamie pictured in March

The immune system uncharacteristically ‘attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers,’ which ’causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body.’

Because of this ‘the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.’

Jamie explained that her particular form of MS has allowed her to be ‘pretty stable for a couple years’ due to the fact that she has ‘stayed loyal to treatment.’

Though Jamie may have a better grasp of her illness and the steps she must follow to keep it in check, the star admitted that in the early years of her diagnosis she ‘was in denial’ and ‘rebelled against it’ by not taking her medications.