Jamie Lynn Spears & Lookalike Daughter Maddie, 11, Show Off Their Dance Movies To A ‘Zoey 101’ Track

Maddie Aldridge looked so grown up as she danced alongside her mom Jamie Lynn Spears to the throwback track featuring aunt Britney!

Just like the rest of us, Jamie Lynn Spears, 28, and her daughter Maddie Aldridge, 11, are making their way through quarantine with some TikTok videos! The mother-daughter duo just posted a hilarious one set to the throwback Zoey 101 theme song “Follow Me” featuring Jamie’s big sister and Maddie’s aunt Britney Spears. “How about a #Zoey101challenge on this #FBF ??? Any takers??” Jamie captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#zoey101 #followmeremix #remixmaniacs #tiktok.” Jamie originally got her start on the Nickelodean series, playing the title role of Zoey Brooks from 2005 – 2008, until she became pregnant.

The video opens up with a close up of Jamie holding a orange printed key adorned with a rhinestone decal, just like the one to Zoey’s boarding school bedroom featured in the original opening credits! “Are you ready?” a voice yells over the beginning of the song as Jamie backs up to join Maddie. The pair then showed off their choreographed dance moves to the remixed track. “Ooh, I know you see me standing here,” Jamie lipsynced along to her original 2004 vocals. To add to the throwback vibe, Jamie rocked a purple “PCA” hoodie which is from the fictitious Pacific Coast Academy. In the show, Zoey — played by Jamie — and her friends are all students at the Malibu-based boarding school, which was actually shot on location at Pepperdine University.

We couldn’t get over how grown up 11-year-old Maddie seemed, and just how much she is looking like her gorgeous mom! We’re sure her aunt Britney would be so proud to see her dancing up a storm, and she definitely resembled the “Lucky” singer a tad. Maddie kept the Nickelodean vibes going with a bright orange t-shirt from the Italian Kids Choice Awards reading Il Premio Dei Ragazzi! She paired the comfy bright orange top with a black pair of Nike shorts for the living room dancing session.

Fans were loving the video, and showed some love with over 300K likes and comments! “Maddie is your twin now!!! Love these Tik Tok videos y’all post,” one fan gushed, while others were loving the throwback vibes! “This is so cute… brings back so many memories” and “I miss Zoey 101 so much!!!” others wrote. Rumors swirled in July 2019 that a reboot of the series could be in the works, however, no official announcement has been made.