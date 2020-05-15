Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Baby Boy!!



Last year, fan-favorite Married At First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner announced that they were expecting their second child.



This week, they welcomed the birth of their baby boy!! And they even livestreamed it for fans to watch.



Jamie and Doug have announced the birth of their son, Hayes Douglas.



This sweet baby was born on Wednesday, May 13, at their New Jersey home.



Jamie had already announced to her followers that she would be having a home birth in her tub.



Hayes was born at 3:37 PM and weighed 9 pounds and 4 ounces, with a measured length of 21 inches.



“He’s so perfect,” she and Doug raved to People.



Theycomment: “He looks just like his big sister Gracie.”



“We’re in this together,” the happy couple states. “You and me, baby Hayes!”



That is such a sweet message … and they had more to say on social media.



“And he’s clearly a very good listener!” Jamie announced on Instagram.



She explained her joke: We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!”



“I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust,” Jamie told her fans.



She thanked them for the good vibes “you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehne.”



“I truly have the best FRANS!” she wrote, merging the words friends and fans.



“All of your love and support hasn’t gone unnoticed,” she promised.



“And,” Jamie announced, “all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED!”



She detailed: “He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!”



“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go ‘live’ longer,” Jamie needlessly apologized.



She explained: “I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast!”



“I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son,” Jamie expressed.



She gushed: “Within 6 hours he was OUT!”



“I HAVE SO MUCH MORE I WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU,” Jamie told her adoring followers.



“But,” she lamented, “it’s almost 11:30 pm and I’m EXHAUSTED!”



“Thank you soooo much again!” Jamie raved. “We love you!”



That is very, very sweet.



Jamie has also explained that she only recently learned her father’s identity, which helped influence the baby’s name.



She shared that the family name, Rogan, would be “too much too soon” as she is just getting to know the family.



“We really like the idea of having H names,” Jamie wrote.



“But,” she said, “when I found my father through a DNA test (after not knowing him for my whole life) I wanted to honor my dad in some way.”



“I never got the chance to meet him,” Jamie explained.



She added: “I found him just a couple months after he passed.”



“WE ARE SO EXCITED TO FINALLY HAVE A NAME FOR THIS SWEET BOY!” Jamie proclaimed.



At the time, she added: “Now, I can’t wait to see his face! SOON! So soon!”