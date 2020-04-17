Jana Kramer Reveals Why She Released ‘Untouchable’ 10 Years After Writing It: ‘We Are Unbreakable’

In the midst of this frightening time, Jana Kramer’s new song ‘Untouchable’ reminds us we can weather the storm. She spoke to HL about the latest release!

Jana Kramer is back with new, inspiring music that you’ll have on repeat during your quarantine! The Nashville-based singer released “Untouchable” today — a song she co-wrote 10 years ago when she was in a much different romantic situation, but the important meaning remains the same. “I remember being single, in my first house and I was just like, ‘Man, I want to love that is so untouchable, like nothing can break it. That’s what I always strived for and wanted,” Jana explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife podcast. “With the relationship that I’m in right now, no matter what we go through, we can we can fight through it and work through it.”

The upbeat song, originally written as a piano ballad, wasn’t Jana’s intended release for this quarter, but with the ongoing pandemic, she thought it was the perfect fit. “The world can be shaking and shattering, but we are not going to break,” she said. The same, she continued, applies to her relationship with her husband Mike Caussin, which Jana has been incredibly open and vulnerable about over the years. “We’ve been through so much — fears and the anxieties, all of those things — we’re going to power through it because our love is untouchable and nothing can tear it apart,” she reaffirmed.

While “Untouchable” now relates to Jana’s relationship status in a new way, she reiterated that the single ladies out there should hold out for a love like this! “Don’t settle. It’s out there. It can be really hard to find, but know that it’s out there and there is someone that will fight through things with you,” she promised.

Jana’s new song “Untouchable” is available on Apple Music and Spotify! Be sure to tune in to the HollywoodLife podcast on Monday, April 20, for our full interview with Jana Kramer.