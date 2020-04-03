Jane Fonda brings back her famous workout for a cause in TikTok debut

Jane Fonda brought back her famous workout for a cause.

The actress and activist, 82, resurrected her iconic Jane Fonda Workout, an ‘80s VHS staple, in her TikTok debut. But she isn’t trying to get you to tighten your core, as in ab muscles — just your core beliefs. She used the video to share a message about climate change.

Appearing in workout gear while positioned on her side on a yoga mat, Fonda addressed the young audience of the social media app, saying, “I’m Jane Fonda,” as a “Google me” message popped up on the screen, “and I’m going to bring back the Jane Fonda Workout during this home sequestration. So come on and do it with me.”

Old footage of Fonda in her exercise queen days played in between footage of her doing leg lifts now. Then, she delivered her real message — and it’s not about workouts.

“You know what?” said Fonda, who had changed out of workout clothes into her red protest coat. “There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers,” Fonda said. “What I really would like you to do is to work out with me for the planet. There is a climate crisis that is a real emergency. So whether you are on your couch our your yoga mat, would you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you.”

Amid the call for people to stay at home in an effort to flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fonda has moved her Fire Drill Fridays — protests she was holding in Washington, D.C., along with other activist groups, demanding action by political leaders to address the climate emergency. (She later brought the protests to the West Coast.)

The Fire Drill Friday movement is now holding virtual rallies — along with Greenpeace USA — on Fridays at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. She says it’s her new “indoor workout” and she wants people to join via Zoom. (Text “Jane” to 877877 for more info.)

Fonda covers Elle’s April issue to talk about participating in the protests, which she dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, since October. She’s been arrested demonstrating — and has been joined by many of her celebrity friends, from Ted Danson to her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

“I’m 82, which is very useful because people say, ‘Well, gosh, if she can do it, I can do it, too,’” Fonda said.

