Janelle Brown: Hmmm… Maybe the Sister Wives Should Live Together!



One down, three to go?



Over the past several Sundays, Sister Wives viewers have sat back and watched Kody Brown clash with all his spouses over Kody’s dream scenario of building one giant home for his entire family in Flagstaff, Arizona.



In short?



Kody wants to construct a mansion in which all four Sister Wives and their young kids can live…



… while these same Sister Wives have no interest in such a plan.



If there’s any of the women who have seemed open to the idea, however, it’s Janelle.



She’s probably fought with her husband the least of herself, Christine, Meri and Robyn over this proposal — and now Janelle feels stronger than ever that a polygamous palace would actually be pretty awesome.



It’s taken a global pandemic for her to arrive at this conclusion is all.



“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” Janelle has now told Us Weekly, referring, of course, to Covid-19.



In response to this outbreak, nearly 20,000 Americans have died to date and nearly every state has imposed a shelter-at-home order.



This includes Arizona.



“We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households,” Janelle explained to Us of her family’s current set-up versus the potential of a different one.



“There would be more camaraderie,” she added of the one-gigantic-residence notion.



This, of course, is up for debate.



Other Sister Wives have argued over the course of the latest season that they’d be at each other’s throats far more often if they lacked the privacy of their own houses.



But the mother of six is now considering the pandemic and resulting shutdown and confessing it would be “easier” if everyone were in one place.



“The kids could hang out in one house,” she says. “We’d be out there on our property with more stuff to do and have less people being exposed to the public.”



This is most likely true.



However, at one point, the crisis will subside and the Sister Wives will be stuck living under the same roof for, presumably, many decades to come.



Kody, for his part, perviously told Us Weekly that one of the most challenging things about the families being separated during the coronavirus outbreak is how they can’t celebrate together.



“We have five birthdays coming up in April, and we are not going to be having any birthday parties, so that will be an emotional challenge for a lot of the kids,” he says, adding:



“I have one senior in college and three high school seniors this year and it appears that their graduations will mostly likely be canceled, so there’s going to be a lot of disappointment.”



Yes. This is true.



But it’s really a pretty tiny concern when compared to the plights of so many others.



Millions of people have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic; thousands of others have lost loved ones altogether.



So let’s maintain some perspective, okay, Kody?



Missing out on some birthday parties simply isn’t a big deal.