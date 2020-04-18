Janhvi Kapoor cuddles her dog on magazine cover clicked by sister Khushi at home amid lockdown. See pic

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has featured on a creative new magazine cover that has been clicked at her own home. The actor, who is currently in lockdown with her family, posed for the cover photo of Harper’s Bazaar as sister Khushi Kapoor clicked the picture.

The photo shows Janhvi in a beautiful room, holding up her dog, Panda, in her arms. Janhvi can’t get enough of the adorable dog and is seen giving him a tight hug. While Janhvi’s eyes are closed in the shot, Panda look happy to be posing for the camera.

However, it wasn’t easy getting him looking perfect for the shot. A video shared on the magazine’s Instagram page shows Janhvi begging Panda to look into the camera. “I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo,” she captioned her Instagram post. More photos from the shoot show her eating ice cream in a floral satin night suit and cuddling some more with Panda in an all-white outfit.

As per one of the post on the magazine’s account, Janhvi decided to pose without any makeup and use pictures without any filters. “It’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day,” the post read.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Recently, Janhvi had posted a video to share how Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the lockdown. Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video in which she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. “Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere,” she captioned the video.

Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2. Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Earlier this year, she was seen in the Netflix film Ghost Stories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more