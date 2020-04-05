‘Janhvi Kapoor, do you have Chinese visa?’ jokes Kartik Aaryan as she applies for role in Baghbaan remake

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days. As the actor quarantines with his family, he has been acing his Instagram game, advising people to follow the lockdown religiously, and often serving us a zinger.

Kartik shared his edited image via a FaceApp age filter and suggested a Baghbaan remake with him playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. He used the picture as his Pati Patni Aur Woh character Chintu Tyagi on Instagram and wrote, “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries.”

The first one to ‘apply’ was his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar. “Sir please check my profile,” she wrote, and received, “Thank you. We shall call if you’re shortlisted,” from Kartik. Janhvi Kapoor also joined in on the joke and wrote, “Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. Can do Kathak and have a valid passport”. Kartik replied with, “Do you have a Chinese visa.. It’s set in China.”

Kartik has been putting quarantine time to good use, asking people to flatten the curve by staying at home. His ‘Corona Stop Karo Na’ monologue was also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. He also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” his statement read.

Janhvi has also been sharing glimpses from her self-isolation, sharing that she is spending time with sister Khushi who is home from the US. Khushi has been studying cinema at the New York University.