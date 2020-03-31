Janhvi Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note About What She Has Learnt During Self-Isolation

Janhvi Kapoor

This time in self-isolation during the lockdown has given a lot of us some much-needed time to slow down and reflect on our lives and surroundings. That’s exactly what Janhvi Kapoor has been doing during her time at home and she decided to share what she felt with all of us.

In a heartwarming note on Instagram, the Dhadak actress talks about the things she has learnt about herself, her family and the world around during her first week of self-isolation. She talks about how she realised that she was so privileged and that she has taken that for granted and been ‘selfish and irresponsible’. She mentions how she noticed that her father, Boney Kapoor, misses her and her sister Khushi and that she is happy to be spending time with him now. This may be the first time that Janhvi has spent so much time at home post her mother, Sridevi‘s death, and she mentions how she can still smell her mother in her dressing room.

Read the entire note here:

This certainly is one honest and thoughtful note, written straight from the heart and it made my day! Her family and friends poured in all their love and hugs in the comments.

On a lighter note, Janhvi is spending this time bonding with her sister Khushi Kapoor and discovering her love for painting.

Have a look:

We can’t wait to see you at the movies Janhvi! Sending loads of love and light to you and your family.