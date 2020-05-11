January Jones, 42, Proves She’s The Bikini Queen Of Quarantine Once Again With Hot New Photo

January Jones was so grateful to her followers for ‘all the insta love’ she’s received, as she posted yet another bikini pic, maintaining her reign as the bikini queen of quarantine!

January Jones is living her best life on the ‘Gram! The Mad Men alum, 42, took to her Instagram grid on Mother’s Day, May 10, and shared a brand new photo of herself wearing a striped bikini top designed by Marysia! In the photo, January was positively beaming with a big smile across her face and her bobbed, blonde hair worn straight and tucked behind her ears. The actress also sported a pair of shades designed by the eco-friendly Austrian company Neubau Eyewear as she flashed a peace sign to the camera. “Thanks and [peace emoji] for all the insta love,” she captioned the image.

The actress has really been earning a lot of love on the ‘Gram as of late, and it’s in no small part due to her amazing bikini pics that have crowned her the new queen on social media! On May 6, January shared a stunning, makeup-free photo of herself relaxing poolside with a pensive look on her face. “What to dooooo…..?? Ps. I’d like my reps to add teacher, dancer (tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach and chef to my resume please,” she began the caption to her post. “Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao.” Although January has thought about expanding her career from acting to various new roles, she’s still been maintaining an incredibly positive attitude while hunkered down in her home.

In another gorgeous photo she shared on May 2, January celebrated her mom’s birthday and showed off her good genes with yet another bikini pic! In this image, January posed in her pool wearing a green bikini halter top and smiling at the camera. She looked so fit and ready to take on the day, as she captioned the post, “Morning lap swim! Happy Birthday Mom!”

January has seriously been giving her fans and followers total summer-vibes with her bikini posts. But apart from her poolside pics, the actress has shown off her tap dancing moves, and she’s even taken fans on a tour of her beautiful garden! We cannot wait to see what she posts next as January’s reign on social media continues!