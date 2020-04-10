January Jones shares her favorite beauty products with fans — including this $8 item

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

January Jones isn’t afraid to show off a bare face on IGTV. Like many of us, the 42-year-old actress has been passing the time by delivering fans an extra abundance of Instagram posts amid her quarantine — most of which are related to her at-home skincare rituals.

Already she has shown us that ageless, flawless skin can be achieved with an eclectic range of peel-off, detox and LED light therapy masks. But as diehard skincare fanatics, we know face masks are only a small part of the solution.

The credit behind the Mad Men star’s practically perfect complexions goes to her stacked lineup of skincare products.

Wondering what that all looks like? On Friday, Jones gave fans an inside scoop of her skin regimen.

“I am reorganizing again.. some days I’m super down and others I’m very productive. Trying to flatten the emotional curve as it were. OK, off to hose down outdoor furniture! Be well all,” she captioned a photo of her four-tiered shelves of skincare products in which she tagged high-end beauty labels like Dermalogica, Sisley Paris and Tata Harper.

Also pictured were affordable must-haves from Garnier and Mario Badescu — a good and healthy mix of high-low beauty.

To get a taste of Jones’s skincare routine and learn more about the products she loves, keep scrolling.

Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon More

A revitalizing treatment gel-cream that transforms the skin overnight by supporting natural nighttime skin recovery. Formulated with Persian silk tree extract, it is designed to diminish the visible signs of skin fatigue while wu zhu yu extract supports skin’s naturally radiant look.

Sisley Pairs Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid More

A rosy emulsion that melts into the skin, smoothing, energizing, illuminating and moisturizing the delicate eye area. It treatment contains a concentration of the emblematic key ingredients from the label’s Black Rose collection. The appearance of lines in this particularly fragile area is diminished, giving the visibly smoothed look of younger-looking eyes.

