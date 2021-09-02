Latest News
Japan wants to use the Olympic games to promote hydrogen to the world
DESPITE a surge in covid-19 cases, Japan is doggedly pushing ahead with its preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. In January, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said they should continue as “proof of human victory against the coronavirus”. But there is another reason too: Japan wants to use the events to showcase its efforts to become a “hydrogen society” and to inspire other countries to join it.
To do so, Japan is making heavy use of …
