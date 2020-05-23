Japanese Netflix Terrace House reality TV star Hana Kimura is found dead aged 22

Jimmys Post

Japanese Netflix star and professional wrestler Hana Kimura is found dead aged just 22 after sharing a string of troubling messages online

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Japanese reality TV star Hana Kimura, who starred on Netflix show Terrace House and was also a professional wrestler, has died suddenly aged 22.

Her cause of death is not yet known however she had concerned fans with a string of troubling posts in recent days. 

In one of her recent tweets, she wrote: ‘I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.’

Kimura’s death was announced by her wrestling organisation Stardom Wrestling on Saturday. 

‘We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. 

‘Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. 

‘We appreciate your support during this difficult time.’ 

Kimura starred in the current season of Japanese reality TV show Terrace House.

The show shows the relationships between three men and three women after they move in together.

It has aired on Netflix since 2015 and is in its fifth season.  

If you need help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 in Australia for confidential support. 

