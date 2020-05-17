Jasleen Matharu reveals Anup Jalota played Cupid for her and Bhopal surgeon: ‘We are taking one day at a time’

Jasleen Matharu has been on the lookout for her Mr Right for a while now, and seems to have found him in an aesthetic surgeon from Bhopal. Interestingly, it was Anup Jalota who played Cupid between them and introduced them virtually, earlier this month.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jasleen revealed, “Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well.”

When asked if the new man in her life has talked to her about her link-up rumours with Anup, Jasleen said, “He has not mentioned it even once. Anyway, we don’t talk about each other’s past. He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it’s my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it.”

Anup told the publication that he has known the surgeon and his family for a while now, and hopes that his relationship with Jasleen culminates into marriage. “Theirs is a cultured family and I have known them for five-six years. I am hopeful that things will work out between them, eventually,” he said.

In 2018, Anup and Jasleen entered Bigg Boss 12 as a couple and claimed that they had been in a relationship for more than three years. However, after coming out of the show, they claimed that the only relationship between them was a purely platonic, one of teacher and student.

Recently, Jasleen sparked rumours that she married Anup amid the lockdown, after she shared pictures and videos of herself wearing sindoor (vermillion) and chooda (bridal bangles). She later clarified that it was only for a TikTok video, while he said that she was ‘daughter-like’ to him.

