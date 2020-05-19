Jasmine Stefanovic looks radiant as she is seen for the first time since birth of daughter

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper May, earlier this month.

And on Monday, Jasmine was seen with her husband for the first time since giving birth nearly three weeks ago.

The glowing shoe designer, 36, looked every inch the doting mother as she emerged from her Sydney home.

Baby makes three! New mother Jasmine Stefanovic looked radiant as she was seen for the first time since the birth of her daughter, Harper, in Sydney on Monday

Jasmine was seen smiling as she held her newborn tightly to her chest in a leopard print baby carrier.

Meanwhile, Today show host Karl fussed over his wife and baby girl while standing outside the couple’s home.

Radiant! Glowing Jasmine looked every inch the doting mother as she stood outside her Sydney home

Jasmine kept things casual for the outing, wearing an Adidas track top paired with black leggings.

She had her blonde tresses in a low bun and partially covered with a low-rise cap and completed her outfit with a pair of Adidas joggers.

Meanwhile, Karl also kept it low-key, wearing a coronavirus-themed T-shirt which read: ‘Together Let’s Beat The Bug.’

Fit as a fiddle: Jasmine kept it casual for the outing, wearing an Adidas track top paired with black leggings

Holding her close! Jasmine kept a watchful eye over her adorable daughter, who was strapped to her chest in a baby carrier

Prepared: Jasmine carried a bottle of water while standing at the car

Jasmine has been keeping low-profile since the birth of Harper, enjoying some quiet time as a new mother.

Earlier this month, the Mara & Mine designer celebrated her first Mother’s Day and shared an emotional post to Instagram.

‘It’s my first Mother’s Day and my heart is so full because of you Harper May,’ she gushed, sharing a picture of herself nursing Harper.

Protective: Meanwhile, doting father Karl fussed over his wife and new daughter while standing outside the couple’s home

Daddy duties! Karl was seen collecting the bins

Baby on board! Jasmine affectionately cradled Harper as she headed inside

‘Thank you for choosing me to be your Mumma,’ she continued.

The news of Harper’s arrival was announced on Weekend Today on May 2 by Karl’s colleague and close friend, Richard Wilkins.

Message: Meanwhile, Karl also kept it low-key, wearing a coronavirus T-shirt, which read: ‘Together Let’s Beat The Bug’