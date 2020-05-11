Jason Alexander, Kevin James & More Pay Tribute To Jerry Stiller After News of His Passing
Jerry Stiller‘s former co-stars are paying tribute to the comedian on social media, after learning of his passing.
Jason Alexander, Kevin James, Leah Remini, and many others shared their memories of the star.
“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed,” Jason wrote on Twitter. “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”
Kevin and Leah, who starred with Jerry on King of Queens, also shared tributes to Jerry.
“One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth. Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace.🙏” Kevin posted on Instagram with a photo of the two.
Jerry‘s son Ben Stiller shared the news of his father’s passing this morning.
— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020
I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara
Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy. Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general. Sending love and condolences to @RedHourBen.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 11, 2020
2020 is really taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man….you made me laugh for decades. I even saw you onstage in Shakespeare in the Park in NYC. Rest well. May flights of angels…..❤❤🙏🏿https://t.co/cL2S1LbScT
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 11, 2020