Jason Bateman Thinks There Will Be This Many Seasons of 'Ozark'

The 51-year-old actor recently opened up about the future of his Netflix series, Ozark.

“There is not an official pickup for Season 4,” he told Collider in a recent interview about the fan favorite show. “We’re all operating under the hope it will happen.”

“It’s Netflix’s norm to wait for a show to premiere and collect the data for weeks 2, 3, and 4, and see if there’s an audience there to justify an additional season,” Jason says “But, I know Chris [Mundy, showrunner] and his team are hard at work figuring out what that fourth season would be if that official pick-up lands.”

Jason adds that he’s thinking that the series will run for five seasons.

“There’s been this sort of character arc that [Mundy] has been incredible at staying on…I think there’s always been the presumed area [of] three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that. [Ozark] was never going to be a limited series of just 10 episodes,” he shared.

