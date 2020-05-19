Jason Derulo Chips Teeth (Again?) Doing Corn on the Cob Drill Stunt



Jason Derulo‘s heading back to the dentist, ’cause he’s gone and chipped his teeth again — for real this time, it seems — with a crazy stunt involving corn … and a power drill.

The singer was attempting to nosh on some kernels, straight off the cob, by employing what he called a “life hack” — apparently, people have been stabbing corncobs onto drill bits and pulling the trigger to rotate it and eat it faster. All for the love of TikTok. Really.

Welp, it turned out to be more of a tooth hack than anything else for JD — who quickly screamed out in pain as he was revving it up, only to pull back and reveal his 2 front teeth got snagged clean off by the spinning cob.

It looks SUPER painful.



We should note … Jason had another major missing-tooth incident just earlier this month — a fake one, apparently — when he did a handstand by his pool. When he fell in he emerged to show he’d “broken” one of his front teeth.