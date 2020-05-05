Jason Derulo Reacts to Viral Diss Tweet

Jason Derulo has nothing but love.

The 30-year-old “Swalla” superstar reacted to a tweet dissing him that went viral on Tuesday (May 5).

“jason derulo is the human equivalent of a sleeveless hoody,” the tweet bashing Jason reads, which garnered over 100,000 “likes” on the social media platform.

“Wishing you all the love and blessings you can handle,” Jason replied to the user.

