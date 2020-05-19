Jason Derulo shows off a perfect row of teeth… after pretending to chip his pearly whites

Jason Derulo pulled down the silk scarf he was wearing around his face to protect from COVID-19 on Tuesday to show off a perfect row of white teeth.

The 30-year-old Wiggle singer was spotted in his car in Los Angeles after he dropped his girlfriend Jenna Frumes off.

This comes after Florida native pretended to have chipped his front teeth during a corn challenge on TikTok earlier in the day.

His teeth are A-OK! Jason Derulo pulled down the scarf he was wearing around his face to protect from COVID-19 on Tuesday to show off a perfect row of white teeth. This comes after Florida native pretended to have chipped his front teeth during a corn challenge on TikTok earlier in the day

The reveal: The Marry Me hitmaker was seen in the driver’s seat of a car as he used one hand to pull down his silk scarf, which was black, white, red and green

The Marry Me hitmaker was seen in the driver’s seat of a car as he used one hand to pull down his silk scarf, which was black, white, red and green.

The Cats actor also had small diamond huggie earrings on.

His hair was worn longer than usual – he most likely can’t get a hair cut during the lockdown – and had a neat beard.

The star was also showing off his array of tattoos as he was wearing a black tank top.

Derulo style: The Cats actor also had small diamond huggie earrings on. His hair was worn longer than usual – he most likely can’t get a hair cut during the lockdown – and had a neat beard

Dressed for a heatwave: The star was also showing off his array of tattoos as he was wearing a black tank top

Derulo was also photographed with the scarf over his nose and mouth.

His girlfriend is Jenna Frumes, a model from New Jersey who attended North Carolina Central University.

The music video star has a big following on Instagram with 3.9M fans.

His lady love: His girlfriend is Jenna Frumes, a model from New Jersey who attended North Carolina Central University. The music video star has a big following on Instagram with 3.9M fans

The beauty wore a dusty pink sweatshirt and dark gray leggings with black socks and Givenchy slides as she carried a purple MCM backpack with studs on the sides.

In her arms were tennis shoes and a beverage.

It was revealed earlier in May that Derulo has been dating Frumes, the ex-girlfriend of Manchester United star Jesse Lingard and they’re both self-isolating in Los Angeles.

While Derulo and Frumes haven’t publicly confirmed the report from The Sun that surfaced a week and a half ago, Frumes has been featured in a number of Derulo’s TikTok videos over the past few weeks.

Uh oh: Derulo appeared to chip his teeth as he attempted the corn challenge on TikTok on Tuesday morning

The corn challenge sees users sticking a cob of corn on a drill and eating it as the drill rotates.

However, things appeared to go wrong for the singer as he seemingly had a dental disaster after catching his teeth on the drill.

At the start of the video, Jason appeared to be excited to begin the challenge as he told the camera: ‘Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it! Life hack.’

Ouch! Things appeared to go wrong for the 30-year-old singer as he seemingly had a dental disaster after catching his teeth on the drill

He then proceeded to nibble on the rotating corn, moving the corn back and forth as the drill increased its speed.

However, Jason suddenly yelled out and jumped in shock, before putting his hand to his mouth.

Looking up in horror, the Talk Dirty hitmaker opened his mouth to show his broken two front teeth before the video ended.

Captioning the video, Jason wrote: ‘don’t try this’. Jason has been talking part in plenty of TikTok challenges amid lockdown, with his last task seeing jumping into his own pants.

Disaster: However, Jason suddenly yelled out and jumped in shock, before putting his hand to his mouth

The crooner took to his TikTok on Monday, sharing a slow-motion video of a friend and his girlfriend Jena holding a pair of stretch pants as he took a running start and showed off quite the impressive vertical leap by actually jumping into the pants.

‘How I’m putting on pants from now on,’ Derulo said in the caption of his TikTok video, which featured the song Wing$ by Macklemore featuring Ryan Lewis.

The video shows Derulo making the leap in a white Radyo shirt with blue shorts and several silver chains around his neck.

His beloved dog, who appears in several of his TikTok videos, was also watching him literally leap into his pants.

When he actually completed the improbable, the singer walked up to the camera for a close-up shot before the brief video ended.