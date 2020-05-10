Jatin Sarna: I used to keep looking at Ranveer Singh in his weird clothes and wonder how he could wear them [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

There are a few projects which change your career as an actor and for Jatin Sarna, it won’t be wrong to say that Sacred games was one of them. He played the hot-headed, misogynistic Bunty in the web series and his character became very popular. Now, he has his eyes set on Kabir Khan’s ’83 in which he’ll play Yashpal Sharma. In an exclusive interview with us, he spoke extensively about the film and working with Ranveer Singh. Also Read – ’83: ‘Ranveer Singh is a jaaneman aadmi; he comes with his arms open to meet everybody,’ says Saqib Saleem

Said Jatin, “Ranveer use to wear weird clothes and those were the initial days when we first met. I used to stand and see him and wonder what he was doing and how was he able to do so. I used to be shocked. The cricket world cup (2019) was going on and he used to go for commentary. So I am sitting at my breakfast table and I see a man wearing many weird clothes, holding a speaker in his hand. I used to think something was wrong with him. But you know what? The thing is he enjoys that and that joy and that happiness reflects from his face and body.” Also Read – ‘You’re simply the best,’ Deepika Padukone’s favourite dish is mouth-wateringly yummy — view pic

The actor also added that they bonded like a house on fire. “Ranveer and I are both passionate. The thing that we relate with is the passion towards our work and the passion towards acting. So we had a very different relationship. We used to pull each other’s legs. He used to take my case every day and used to feel empty if he didn’t do so. I used to feel worried that Ranveer’s banter with me would affect my mental preparation. I am the kind of actor who concentrates a lot before going for a shot. But I realised that he’s fun to work with. An amazing person full of knowledge. He respects your work and he respects you. I shared a special bond with him,” revealed the actor. Also Read – 7 fashion essentials for tall girls from Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe

