Javagal Srinath never got the credit he deserved: Shaun Pollock



Javagal Srinath reacts after taking Abdul Razzaq’s wicket during the India vs Pakistan match in the 1999 World Cup (File Photo/Reuters)

Javagal Srinath was the unsung hero among fast bowlers in the 1990s, former South Africa captain and fast bowler Shaun Pollock said.

Speaking on fast bowlers of his time, Pollock said many teams like Pakistan, West Indies and Australia had feared pace bowling duos but ‘India’s Srinath’ was the one who did not get due credit.

“I thought India’s Javagal Srinath didn’t get the credit he deserved,” Pollock said in a Sky Sports podcast discussion with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England’s Stuart Broad.

“In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Bett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era,” he further said.

Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236 and 315 wickets respectively. Having partnered the likes of Kapil Dev to Zaheer Khan, Srinath led the Indian pace bowling attack with aplomb during this time, making one swansong in this role in India’s fairytale journey to the final of the 2003 World Cup.

Later in the discussion, Pollock named Malcolm Marshall as someone who changed his perception about fast bowling and Dale Steyn as the bowler who has impressed him the most since his retirement.

