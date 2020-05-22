Javed Akhtar Opposes Azaan on Loudspeakers, His Account Gets Flooded With Mixed reactions

The much outspoken personality , the lyricist , writer and poet Javed Akhtar is known for his upfront attitude , when he wants to put up his views . He is a part of many talk shows and debates on the popular news channels.

But recently, he has been facing negative comments for one of his tweet . We all know that this is the month of Ramadan and Javed Akhtar posted some remarks about the discomfort of the voice of Azaan on loudspeakers .

He tweeted :“In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves”(sic)

See his post below:

After his tweet got posted , went viral , as many social media users were not agreed with his point of view. They condemned the poet for tweeting inappropriate and hurting the sentiments of a part of netizens.

Let’s have a look at the series of comments passed on Javed Akhtar:

Disagree with your opinion.

Plz. Don’t pass such comments which is related to Islam & belief You must know that we are not running high volume songs every time & playing in hands of evil Adaan is the most beautiful invitation for coming to prayer & walk on right track of life. — Azhar (@AzharJeddah2003) May 9, 2020

Why would we care about your opinion ??

Recently in Spain almost after 500 years, Azaan was called on loudspeaker in the mid of this crisis… even they are starting to acknowledge the importance…..

I feel so pity for you “Atheist “!!!!! — Shoaib raj (@Shoaib14raj) May 9, 2020

The purpose of azaan on loudspeaker is to call peoples for offering the namaz in mosques. and azaan is most beautiful sound in the world. It will not stop at any rate. And you and Sonu Nigham nd many who have thinking that during azaan they disturb. Then keep your ears close. — Zubair Ansari (@izubairansari) May 9, 2020

You dont need to prove your secularism by asking for a ban on loud speakers for azaan alone. There should be a blanket ban on use of loud speakers- be it for any Ganesh chaturti, azaan, Sunday mass or any religious purposes Not to forget the noise in VIP weddings too! — Dr. Syeda Uzma (@sane_indian) May 9, 2020

He is very shrewd.. he realised that his atheist ploy has failed.. he was getting exposed.. its just a balacing act. — Raj T (@dr_tewari) May 9, 2020

Parts of Canada have allowed azaan announcements once a day during Ramzan. On loudspeaker. White people haven’t objected. Your views often expose u as a deeply Islamophobic celebrity that uses his Muslim name to his advantage when there’s a need but disses the religion otherwise — Maria Sartaj (@MariaSartaj) May 9, 2020

Sir, Apko to Namaaz aur Azaan se koi lena dena hai nahi magar jinki zindagi ka ye ahem hissa hai unke liye dushwari khadi math kijiye… — IM Mumbaikar (@imajaz303) May 9, 2020

While many of his fans got confused to see him speaking against the traditions of his own community. Here are the crazy reactions….

Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai ! — Mohit Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) May 9, 2020

सर तबियत ठीक है आपकी ? — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@DoctorRichaBjp) May 9, 2020

रात को का खाये थे मियां ? — Deepak Sharma (@TheDeepak2020) May 9, 2020

When a user asked Javed Akhtar for his opinion on loudspeakers being used in temples, he replied, “Whether it’s a temple or a mosque, if you’re using loudspeakers during a festival, it’s fine. But it shouldn’t be used everyday in either temples or mosques. For more than thousand years Azaan was given without the loudspeaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget.”

Voh mandir ho ya masjid . Kabhi kisi festival per loud speaker ho to chalo theek hai .Magar roz roz to na mandir mein hona chahiye na Masjid mean .For more than thousand years Azaan was given with out the loud speaker Azaan is the integral part of yourfaith not this gadget . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 9, 2020

