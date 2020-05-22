Javed Akhtar Opposes Azaan on Loudspeakers, His Account Gets Flooded With Mixed reactions

The much outspoken personality , the lyricist , writer and poet Javed Akhtar is known for his upfront attitude , when he wants to put up his views . He is a part of many talk shows and debates on the popular news channels.
But recently, he has been facing negative comments for one of his tweet . We all know that this is the month of Ramadan and Javed Akhtar posted some remarks about the discomfort of the voice of Azaan on loudspeakers .
He tweeted :“In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves”(sic)
See his post below:
After his tweet got posted , went viral , as many social media users were not agreed with his point of view. They condemned the poet for tweeting inappropriate and hurting the sentiments of a part of netizens.
Let’s have a look at the series of comments passed on Javed Akhtar:
While many of his fans got confused to see him speaking against the traditions of his own community. Here are the crazy reactions….
When a user asked Javed Akhtar for his opinion on loudspeakers being used in temples, he replied, “Whether it’s a temple or a mosque, if you’re using loudspeakers during a festival, it’s fine. But it shouldn’t be used everyday in either temples or mosques. For more than thousand years Azaan was given without the loudspeaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget.”