Javed Akhtar reveals first thought after Shabana Azmi’s accident: ‘Is she alive? Because the whole car was crushed’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi suffered a horrible accident earlier this year when her car collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Now, her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar has revealed what went through his mind when it all happened.

Speaking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra in a joint interview with Shabana from their home, Javed described the fear he felt. “Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk. Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal.”

The actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day. She returned home on February 1.

Shabana said that she doesn’t remember anything of the accident as she was sleeping and then fainted right after. When she regained consciousness, she was already in the hospital. She said she felt grateful for all the messages and prayers she received from her friends, family and fans.

Javed and Shabana are currently in lockdown together at their Mumbai home and say this is the most time they have spent together in their 37 years together. Shabana revealed that Javed has just realised that she has a beauty spot on her chin, all thanks to the lockown due to the coronavirus. Javed quickly replied that it’s because he had only been looking at her eyes for 37 years. Shabana ended up blushing at his romantic words.

