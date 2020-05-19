Javed Akhtar Roasted Anjana Om Kashyap Brutally in a Live Interview, You Just Couldn’t Wait To Watch

Eminent poet, lyricist and activist Javed Akhtar is one of the few Bollywood celebs who doesn’t mince words when it comes to speaking his mind. He has no qualms in sharing his frank thoughts on any social issue publicly. Which also means that he often ends up being a target of trolls, who abuse him and even call him an anti-national or so.

But that doesn’t stop him from debating with these trolls, as he tries to drill some sense into what is actually a pointless, reward-less argument.

Last year, Javed Akhtar attended the Sahitya AajTak event, which was a three-day literature festival held in New Delhi. He was interviewed on stage by journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, who asked him about some relevant topics regarding politics, nationalism and elections.

And as expected Javed Akhtar gave some really witty answers. Javed was also seen ripping apart the media as he claimed that even media takes full benefit of the politics happening in the country. He also said that media is not able to read the pulse of audience these days. Watch the full interview below:

We are sure that many of his views expressed in the video will not go down with his haters, but that’s some verbal badassery from Mr Akhtar!

