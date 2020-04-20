Javed Jaaferi to file defamation suit against online user over ‘fake’ tweet



Actor Javed Jaaferi has said he will take legal action against a Facebook user for sharing an alleged fake tweet in his name.

Jaaferi posted a video on Twitter late Monday evening informing his followers that he had never written the communal tweet and the profile picture in its screenshot didn’t match with his Twitter display photo.

He captioned the video, writing, “I normally don’t post personal videos in spite of being trolled often, but had to now. In a time when humanity is faced with a pandemic and race religion colour country are no concern, some Indians are still indulging in #FakeNews #HinduMuslim #HateMongering.”

“Recently people spread a screenshot of some tweet in my name and called me names on and it went viral. Hate spreads so easily in this country. First of all, the screenshot is fake. Neither have I tweeted anything like that nor is that my Twitter profile picture. Had I tweeted that at least someone would have replied to it. The one, who took the screenshot, would have also criticised it,” he says in the almost two-minute long video.

The Bala actor said that he will be filing a defamation case against a certain Arvind Patel for allegedly sharing the screenshot on Facebook.

“Like your agenda, this screenshot is also fake. People should have at least verified. Now, either you prove its authenticity or make a video and apologise. We have learnt that this fake tweet was first shared on Facebook by some Arvind Patel. There will be a legal inquiry against him because our honourable Prime Minister has said that strict action should be taken against fake news and hatemongers. So, we are going to file a defamation suit against him.”

Towards the end, Jaaferi condemned the spreading of misinformation online, and requested his followers to share his video to help defeat the agenda of hatemongers.

“Today people are rising above caste, creed, religion and race in the name of humanity and you are still spreading lies and hate. It’s shameful. I want to request my fans and friends that please share this video as much as possible so that people, who spread hate through fake news and misinformation, know that sensible and secular Indians will not tolerate this.”

