Javier Bardem defends ‘good human being’ Johnny Depp against Amber Heard’s abuse claims

Javier Bardem is defending friend and former co-star, Johnny Depp, amid his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Bardem filed a declaration in support of Depp, who is suing his ex-wife over domestic abuse allegations.

“I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself,” Bardem begins in a document obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. The Oscar winner shares two kids, ages 9 and 6, with wife Penélope Cruz.

“On top of that, I’ve had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor,” he continues.

Johnny Depp gets support from Javier Bardem in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. (Photo: Reuters) More

Bardem, 51, and Depp, 56, worked together in the 2000 film Before Night Falls and again on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. Depp and Cruz have been in three films: Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

“I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him — an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who needed his help,” Bardem adds. “I not only love Johnny but respect him deeply and I thank him for being the free and careless little boy he is in his art and the mature and loving man he is in the lives of others — always there when we need him.”

Bardem concludes, “I love Johnny because he is a good human being, trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings and yet smiling and loving us all in spite of it. How? Through his music, through his acting, through his silence. This means a lot. Thank you, Johnny. Millions of others like me love you deeply.”

The Blast was first to report news of Bardem’s declaration.

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer said the actor’s colleagues “are lining up to speak out” in support of Depp.

“When Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation relating to her abuse hoax March 1, 2019, her since departed lawyer pledged ‘Amber Heard will not be silenced.’ Tellingly, Ms. Heard has not uttered one word since, nor has any other person on earth on her behalf,” said Adam Waldman. “In contrast, Mr. Depp’s long time colleagues and partners who can take no more of this hoax are lining up to speak out.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out Heard’s lawyer but did not immediately receive a response.

Depp’s ex-fiancée, Winona Ryder, has also filed a declaration in support of the actor.

“I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” Ryder stated.

The Edward Scissorhands co-stars were engaged in 1990 and together four years.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations,” she wrote. “He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man — an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.”

The Stranger Things actress said she doesn’t “want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote about domestic violence for the Washington Post in 2018. The actor is also engaged in a libel lawsuit overseas against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Sun, over a 2018 story that called him a “wife beater.” The trial was supposed to start Monday, with Heard set to appear, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.