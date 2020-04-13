Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F opens up on people reacting to her lip job | Bollywood Life

Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman that also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Farida Jalal, Kiku Sharda to name a few. The film made decent business at the box office. However, it was Alaya F’s performance that shined bright. Though a newcomer in the movie industry, Alaya did manage to impress the critics and the audience with her performance. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Alaya F shares a video of people loitering on Versova beach, calls them ‘stupid and irresponsible’

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress opened up on facing a lot of backlash and criticism on her lip job. However, the actress clarified that she hadn’t done anything to herself. “I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done,” Alaya F told Komal Nahta on his chat show Starry Nights. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Amidst lockdown, Alaya F is missing her Kathak classes

Upon being asked whether the trolling affects her, the actress affirmed saying, “Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say ‘um’ a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, ‘Why does she say um so much?’ I was like, ‘Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.’ I would rather say um than something very stupid.” Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Alaya F for a dramedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag

Meanwhile, like everybody, the actress is at home and trying to make most of her free time. However, Alaya did reveal that she is missing her Kathak classes. The actress had recently shared a video on her Instagram handle pointing out the same. Well, what do you have to say about people criticising Alaya?

