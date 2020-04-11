Jay Bhanushali Criticizes Paras & Mahira Helping Poor People, Paras’s Fans Taught Him Moral Lesson –
In the middle of this COVID-19 outbreak, when people are having time with their families , there are people , who do not have those basic things to even survive in this tough period of lock-down . Many people stepped forward to help the needy via relief funds in care of PM Modi and other donations as well .
Recently, the couple of BB13 house Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma , stood forward for distributing the packets of food for the needy people. Paras took to his Instagram handle and shared the video , in which they are seen distributing food packets to many people . He captioned the video:” So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing 😊@officialmahirasharm
Check out his video below:
But with all the video and food packet distribution stuff , actor Jay Bhanushali doesn’t seem to be convinced and he tagged it as a PR stunt.
He tweeted : “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst “
Watch his tweet below:
Bhanushali also stated that food distribution among needy people , has become a promotional stunt for many so-called actors. Jay also added that if they really want to take blessings from God or them, then it is vital that they keep their handsets at home as some people are not happy around the camera.
Post his tweet many fans of Paras and Mahira did not like the way Jay reacted and they slammed him . One of the social media user said : “At least they are distributing food to the poor. What are you doing? Sitting in the comfort of your air-conditioned room and posting gibberish for cheap publicity.” Another person added, “U mean to say Sir Ratan Tata Hulk Akshay King SRK and Mega Star Salman are just doing this as a PR STUNT And u leave ur phone buddy coz whenever u pick it up u end up Creating a shit..”
Let’s have a look;
What do you guys think about this ?Feel free to share your views in the comment section below.