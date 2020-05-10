Jay Cutler honors ex Kristin Cavallari in Mother’s Day message posted 2 weeks after divorce news

It’s been exactly two weeks since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler broke the news that they’re getting a divorce. And while their divorce filings have hinted at acrimonious feelings between the separating spouses, they’re pushing past that in honor of Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, former NFL quarterback Cutler posted a photo of his reality star ex with their three kids: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms,” he wrote. “These three little ones picked a good one.”

The kind note prompted Cavallari to respond with a heart emoji. And while some fans accused the Very Cavallari star of hacking her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s Instagram account to give herself some love, reports that the former couple have reached a temporary custody agreement for their children suggest that things may have thawed between them.

The 33-year-old former Laguna Beach star, meanwhile, marked the holiday with two posts of her one: one in honor of her own mother, and another expressing her love for the three kids she and Cutler share.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the stars, who married in 2013. Shortly after returning from unexpectedly extended quarantine in the Bahamas, Cutler and Cavallari announced their spilt in late April. While their divorce announcement suggested a united front, divorce filings have revealed friction, with Cavallari accusing the former Chicago Bear of “punishing” her by allegedly blocking the purchase of a new home. Her filing also cites “marital misconduct” on Cutler’s part.

