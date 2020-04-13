Jazeman pays tribute to Sir Stirling

PETALING JAYA: Sir Stirling Moss was the first Briton to win a Formula 1 race and not many up and coming racing drivers can claim to have sat down and chatted with the legend. Malaysia’s Jazeman Jaafar can.

Moss died on Sunday at the age of 90 following a long illness.

He is widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to become the F1 world champion, finishing runner-up four times and third three times.

Jazeman took to Facebook to post a short tribute to the racing icon immediately after his death was announced to the world.

“A true pleasure to have met you and thankful for the incredible stories you have shared. You are a definition of a true racer! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace, Legend, ” said the 27-year-old, who perhaps is one of the very few Malaysian drivers to have met Moss.

Jazeman said he last saw Moss after the British legend came down with a chest infection while on a cruise in Singapore just before Christmas in 2016.

“The first time I met him was after I was inducted as a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BDRC) back in 2012.

“I was then racing in the British Formula 3 Championship. He was the patron and adviser to the BDRC panel.

“As a member, I get invited to the Autosport BDRC Award every year and had the chance to catch up with him. That association continued as Petronas was also the sponsor of the Formula 1 Mercedes team.

“He was approachable and always shared his experiences with young drivers.

“As a young racing driver that time, I was inspired by what he had achieved, ” said Jazeman, who is the only active racing driver in BDRC, which owns the Silverstone Circuit.