Jeff Bezos’ space launch inspired lots of memes and dick jokes

Listen: If you’re a billionaire and you launch yourself into kinda-space in an impossibly phallic spaceship, you’ve got to expect some jokes at your expense. I mean, Zetus Lapetus, it’s bound to happen.

The internet did not let us down on Tuesday, when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spent about 11 minutes in his Blue Origin spaceship, zooming right up to the technical limit where space begins. As my colleague Alex Perry wrote, “Put simply, this is a very expensive amusement park ride for a world where NASA doesn’t do a lot of manned spaceflight anymore.”

So, yes, the jokes flew right along side Bezos. Here are a 12 good memes and jokes, in no particular order.

1. The Daily Show put it pretty bluntly

2. Another mention of Amazon’s working conditions

3. This is a screengrab of one of the Bo Burnham Bezos songs, in case you didn’t know

4. I mean…the spaceship did look like a male genitalia

5. Am I wrong?

6. For a second I though this was a real screenshot of the Bezos launch

7. Short, sweet, and true

8. Hmm, interesting

9. Perspective

10. Not wrong

11. No way he would make it

12. And finally, this

