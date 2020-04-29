Jeff bridges’s narration captures you as soon as the movie begins. Ek dum Morgan Freeman level shit. We follow Thomas Webb who is as confused as late nineties born should be but he’s settled on one thing or one someone Mimi. But that all comes crashing down when he finds out about his father’s affair and the mistress Johanna. ‘Visions of Johanna’ capture all of his thoughts. Story surprise’s you with it’s plot twists, clever writing and fast pace. Jeff bridges and Callum Turner share amazing chemistry. Their confrontation scene will make your heart cry ( I can’t gushh enough about Jeff’s acting here). Inshort – This movie captures the chaos of love.

Music and background tracks are amazing.

