Jeff Goldbum Asked A Drag Queen About Their Hijab And Commented On Islam And The Backlash Sparked A Debate About Cancel Culture

“Isn’t that an interesting wrinkle, though?”

Actor Jeff Goldblum was the most recent guest judge on this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During judging, he asked Jackie Cox (who is of Persian decent) about her patriotic look, which featured her wearing a hijab.

“Are you religious, may I ask?” Jeff said.

“I’m not. And to be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.”

“Isn’t this an interesting wrinkle, though?” Jeff replied. “Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue?”

“I’m just raising this issue and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid, but what do you think?”

Some were not happy with Jeff’s comments:

that statement by jeff goldblum that islam as a religion is anti woman and anti lgbt was so incredibly uneducated and dangerous and hurtful

I really don’t need to see the islamophobic Jeff Goldblum clip on the second day of Ramadan so please stop sharing it and remember: if you bring up homophobia and sexism every time someone mentions Islam but not Christianity you’re racist. That’s it. You are.

Jeff Goldblum’s commentary tonight on drag race has been really off-putting, the whole “just wondering out loud, Islam is a misogynistic, homophobic faith” is not cool

The WORST moment this week was Jeff Goldblum's wildly unnecessary comment about homophobia and sexism in Islam. So many queens have worn Christian imagery and not once were they questioned about shit like that. Jackie's runway was powerful and she didn't deserve that. https://t.co/9HqlZkkKgW

Jeff Goldblum felt the need to say "but isn't Islam anti-gay and anti-woman" to Jackie because she was wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab, as if America hasn't been anti-gay and anti-woman from the outset, or killed and displaced millions of Muslims, including women and queers...

While others defended Jeff:

Will y’all RELAX! Jeff Goldblum was not being islamo/Homo-phobic, he was asking a CONSTRUCTIVE question and trying to gain a better understanding of an oft misunderstood topic. How can we expect to learn and grow if y’all just cancel someone the second they open their damn mouth?

Hi! As a drag queen, I stand behind Jeff Goldblum. What Jeff Goldblum said was not Islamophobic. And attacking him for those statements is deeply HOMOPHOBIC. Islam is a deeply sexist and homophobic religion that believes that I should be stoned to death for existing.

Not these faux anger and fake wokeness telling Jeff Goldblum was being islamophobic for asking a valid question .. you dont ask , you dont learn .. stupid bitchess on this app im so done #DragRace

Jeff Goldblum is a treasure. End of!!! He is not islamophobic! Get a grip #DragRace12 #JeffGoldblum

What a messy situation. No further updates from Jeff, Ru, or Jackie, but you know we’ll keep you updated if anything happens.

