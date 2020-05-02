Jeff Lewis & Machine Gun Kelly Machine Make Peace After Neighborhood Feud

Jeff Lewis and Machine Gun Kelly have called a truce.

The 50-year-old interior designer and the 30-year-old rapper have been in a week-long feud after Jeff called out MGK for his obnoxious behavior after he recently moved into Jeff‘s neighborhood.

On Saturday (May 2), MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – extended a peace offering to Jeff, by sending him a bottle of Dom Pérignon via skateboard.

“Jeff, as the new guy on the block — referring to you — I wish we had a chance to meet,” MGK said to Jeff on Instagram. “I’m sure there’s years of noise to come from my house, so I hope we have a mutual understanding. If you ever need anything, just come knocking. Until then, I’m going to send this over your way, cheers neighbor.”

Jeff accepted the peace offering, posting a photo of the bottle of champagne on Instagram along with the caption, “I accept. Now please move your car @machinegunkelly.”

Jeff and MGK‘s feud started late last month when Jeff took to his radio show show to call out the rapper and his obnoxious house guests while they celebrated MGK‘s 30th birthday, saying that they were not practicing safe social distancing.

“They still park in front of the fire hydrant. They park in front of other people’s driveways,” Jeff said. “It’s just like, I think they’re so f–ked up, they just park the car wherever it lands.”

MGK then made an appearance on Lala Kent‘s podcast where he addressed Jeff‘s comments.

“He can’t stand me,” MGK said. “He doesn’t know that we know he does a podcast about us. He doesn’t know it’ll turn into Neighbors ‘real quick. I’ma be Zac Efron. I’m Tom Petty. Petty in all caps.”

Jeff then had an issue with MGK calling his radio show a “podcast,” before addressing the rapper “threatening” him.

“It’s not a f–king podcast,” Jeff said. “If they have an issue, come to me. He said, ‘I heard you’ve been talking about us on your podcast and it’s not hot.’ This guy says, ‘I’m not aggressive but some of us are.’ That is a threat. This is a nice family neighborhood, we don’t need to threaten each other with violence…If this happens again, this guy will be spending his stimulus check on bail and attorney’s fees.”

Jeff continued: “It’s with the people that go and visit him. His people, his followers, his disciples, groupies, whatever. They have to understand, I don’t hate them. My neighbors hate them because my neighbors have complained about them to me. Every time the cops show up, or every time a car gets towed, or every time someone gets a ticket, they’re assuming it’s me. It’s not me. I didn’t call the cops. When you Instastory a gathering … you are opening yourself up for criticism.”

At least Jeff and Machine Gun Kelly have come to an understanding now!