Jeffree Star Reacts to Viral TikTok of Someone Breaking Into His House – Watch! (Video)

Jeffree Star is calling out alleged home invaders!

The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner posted a video on Sunday (April 5) reacting to viral videos on TikTok.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star

Jeffree viewed different videos under the #JeffreeStar hashtag, including one that purported to show someone breaking into his house.

The video was captioned “When you sneak into Jeffree Star’s house during quarantine.” However, he called out the video for being filmed at a different time than when he lived there.

“Okay, so their account has literally only that video. Now listen, that is my home, but there’s no rose garden anymore and all the patio furniture is gone,” he said.

“So, that’s very convincing, also a little sketchy and a little scary because you’re kind of perpetuating that you broke into my house while I wasn’t here. Which is not possible! And I’m like, if you don’t really know that the rose garden is gone, right? You’ll believe the video. So no one broke into my home, everyone sending it to me, thank you, I really appreciate it, we have everything under control.”

He went on to explain that his armed security is prepared.

“Colin and Roman are not playing games, they’re going to bow and arrow someone’s ass if they even come to the door. But, whoever you are, cute.”

He recently got into a beef with a 10-year-old celebrity. Find out who!

Watch Jeffree Star react inside…



Reacting To Tik Toks About Me (They Broke In!)