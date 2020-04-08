Jeffree Star Uses $4,800 Fendi Watering Can in First TikTok Video – Watch!





Jeffree Star is showing off his lavish lifestyle!

The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand owner flaunted a pricey item in his debut TikTok on Monday (April 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star

“Today in quarantine, we’re using our Fendi watering can, and we’re just in the garden watering the stunning new roses,” he said in the clip.

The Fendi watering can goes for $4,800 on their website.

If you’re looking for some other Fendi accessories, Saks Off 5th is featuring a bunch of Fendi items on sale at the moment. Check out the deals!

Jeffree recently watched a TikTok of someone allegedly breaking into his mansion and reacted. Watch!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Source link