Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton charm on first episode of Friday Night In With the Morgans

Onscreen, he’s a fiery antagonist in a post-apocalyptic world, but at home, he couldn’t be more comforting.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, best known for his role as Negan on the AMC’s The Walking Dead, and wife Hilarie Burton debuted their new series Friday Night In With the Morgans on AMC.

On the show, Morgan, 53, and the One Tree Hill actress, 37, chat with friends via video conferencing from their upstate New York home.

The guest slate included family doctor Dr. Sharagim Kemp, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel, and Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead.

Morgan said that he’s been busy building a studio while Burton has been occupied making masks for people.

Morgan and Burton initially began dating in 2009 and wed five years later, and share son Augustus Morgan, nine, and daughter George Victoria Morgan, two.

On the show, Jensen Ackles told fans how he initially brought together Morgan, his Supernatural costar, and Burton.

Relevant: The show deals with life under quarantine, as well as perspectives from healthcare workers

‘Hilarie was in town visiting, this was in L.A., and she was staying with us and so we went out one evening – I remember it, it was like an Irish pub in Toluca Lake,’ Jensen said, to which Morgan noted, ‘Irish car bombs, baby!’

Ackles recalled to Morgan, ‘You pulled up in your Harley, and we were sitting there in the front window, and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion and take his helmet off and throw his hair, and it was all very surreal.

‘And you walked in, the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening.’

Danneel said the attraction between the two ‘was, like, instant.’

The couple earlier this month previewed what to expect with the streaming show.

‘We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,’ Morgan and Burton said last month in a statement. ‘From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.’

AMC said in a statement: ‘Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans.

‘Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation – all done via video chat.’

Upcoming guests on the slate include Katie Aselton, Sarah Wayne Callies and Mark Duplass.

Friday Night In With the Morgans airs Fridays at 10/9c on AMC.