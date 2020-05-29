Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide watch ‘companion’ says the pedophile financier killed himself

Former inmate Bill Mersey, who spent hours with Jeffrey Epstein, says he died by suicide in his jail cell, despite murder conspiracy theories

Jeffrey Epstein‘s former suicide watch ‘companion’ says he believes the pedophile financier killed himself and was not murdered, despite swirling conspiracies.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, and accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls and pimping them out to his rich and powerful friends from his Manhattan townhouse and waterfront Florida mansion.

He died on August 10 while awaiting trial in his jail cell at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center at the age of 66. Bed sheets were found around his neck and his death was ruled a suicide.

Despite conspiracies surrounding his death, Bill Mersey, who spent hours in Epstein’s cell, is adamant that the disgraced financier took his own life.

‘I’m 99 percent sure. There was a guy I knew who worked with me in the kitchen… He ended up having the cell next to Epstein and he recalled hearing bed sheets being teared up in the middle of the night. And nobody came in to investigate that,’ Mersey said to Fox News.

‘Look, he didn’t seem depressed, but it was all over. And I think he knew that,’ he added.

Mersey has weighed in on Epstein’s controversial death in the new Investigation Discovery (ID) docuseries entitled Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? that premiered this week.

Mersey reveals that he thought he was ‘just a regular guy.’

‘He didn’t come across as a criminal, a pedophile,’ he said.

‘He reminded me of all the people I grew up with. I grew up on Long Island in a very Jewish school district. He was like one of the guys I went to high school with. He wasn’t outstanding. He was a civilized guy, except that of course, he likes 15-year-old girls. But he didn’t strike me as being particularly intellectual. He just didn’t appear as that intelligent,’ Mersey said.

Mersey himself served a year at MCC for tax fraud and signed up for the companion program that monitored prisoners who need special protection or are on suicide watch for 40 cents an hour, where he met the notorious Epstein.

Epstein had been placed on suicide watch a month before his death.

Mersey says Epstein didn’t appear to be depressed but seem very concerned about his future while in jail. He reportedly spent between eight to 12 hours a day speaking to his attorneys

He said Epstein didn’t appear to be depressed but seem very concerned about his future. He reportedly spent between eight to 12 hours a day speaking to his attorneys.

‘I remember he would sort of drift off in the middle of conversations,’ Mersey recalled.

‘I could just see that he was thinking, “Oh my God, am I ever going to get out of here?” But I think he held on to hope that the lawyers were going to find a deal. That he would get out. But there was a certain point where you just knew he wasn’t going to get out… We had a lot of discussions about how he was going to handle things because he was really scared of the prison population,’ he added.

Mersey said the only time he noticed something strange about the millionaire financier was when he saw marks around his neck.

Epstein was known to gallivant with the rich, famous and po awerful. Pictured above with Donald and Melania Trump and his friend socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in February 2000

‘II said, “So Jeffrey, what the f**k happened?” He’s like “I got up to get a drink of water and that’s the last thing I remember,”‘ Mersey recalled.

‘I thought to myself, “Get the f**k out of here.” But I didn’t say that to him. I cut him some slack but I knew he was full of crap,’ he added.

Mersey said that Epstein was allegedly going to testify against people linked to him in the high-profile case.

‘I don’t think he was ever going to get out. He was going to have to rat out Prince Andrew or whoever,’ Mersey said to Fox.

‘[During our last conversation], I told him all the usual cliches, like, “Keep your chin up, remember everything I told you, man up.” But I just didn’t think he was ever going to get out. He really wanted to live a more comfortable life.’

