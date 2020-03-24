Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason: He’s ‘Never Abused’ Me Or ‘The Children’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are giving marriage another try, she revealed in a video update about her life on March 21. The MTV alum revealed why she decided to move back to their North Carolina farm her kids.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together nearly five months after the reality star, 28, announced their split in a note on Instagram last Halloween. At the time, Jenelle said that she and the kids had moved out of the couple’s North Carolina home, and that she had already started the divorce process. Yet, nothing was ever finalized.

Now, Jenelle and David, 31, are living together again, and working on their relationship. “Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” Jenelle, who denied in February that they had rekindled their romance, said. “Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now.”

Jenelle continued, “Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what. If we have an issue, we really need to talk it out,” she said during her Youtube Q&A, before addressing previous abuse allegations against David.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” Jenelle proclaimed. “We’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship, because ultimately it’s for my family,” she admitted.

Jenelle admitted that finances were another reason for her reconciliation with David.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other,” she said, explaining, “And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back.”

After returning to North Carolina, Jenelle said it’s had a wonderful impact on her kids — daughter Ensley, 3, who she shares with David, and sons Jace, 10, (with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 5, (with ex Nathan Griffith). David also has a daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship, who lives with them in North Carolina.

“And all the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious, we have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth,” Jenelle gushed in the video.

As for how the tumultuous couple initially rekindled after their 2019 split? Believe it or not, it was Jenelle who reached out to David.

“While I was in Tennessee, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said, ‘okay,’” Jenelle revealed.

“So once we started talking again, you know he did come visit two or three times and when he did, before I moved back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring,’” she concluded.