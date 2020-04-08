Jenelle Evans Goes OFF on Teen Mom 2 Cast: Chelsea Is Boring and Kailyn Is a B-tch!

Hey, opportunities are scarce for violent, abusive bigots, and as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup points out , at least Jenelle is making these random pods somewhat enjoyable by talking a whole lot of trash about the show that made her famous.

These days, Evans is free to pursue any sort of career opportunity that comes along, and she’s taking advantage of her newfound freedom by … going on a bunch of random podcasts that no one has ever heard from?

Evans was fired by the network over a year ago, but until recently, she was bound by the restrictions of a non-compete clause.

1.

Off the Leash

Jenelle Evans is done holding back. The former Teen Mom 2 villain is no longer under contract to MTV, which means she’s allowed to talk whatever kind of trash she wants!

2.

The Acceptance Stage

Actually, Jenelle probably could have talked all this trash before, but until recently, she was still hoping to get re-hired by MTV.

3.

And the Anger Stage

These days, she’s realized that’s never gonna happen, so she might as well set fire to every bridge.

4.

Dirty Games

Jenelle appeared on something called the Dirty Reality podcast this week, and she played a word association game involving her former castmates.

5.

If the Shoe Fits …

Asked which member of the Teen Mom franchise is “the most fake,” Jenelle chose Farrah … and, while we hate to agree with Jenelle, that’s a pretty fair assessment.

6.

Fake Farrah

Jenelle remains the worst cast member in the show’s history, but whether you’re talking lack of authenticity or surgical enhancements, there’s no denying that Farrah is Fake AF.

7.

Saw That One Coming

Next, Jenelle was asked which cast member is “the most bitchy,” and she picked Kail. Again, no surprise there.

8.

Frenemies Forever

Kail and Jenelle used to be close, but their relationship deteriorated into a bitter feud years ago, and they’ve been at each other’s throats ever since.

9.

Deep Denial

Jenelle has been the instigator in most of their spats, but naturally, she doesn’t see it that way.

10.

No Surprise Here

Asked which cast member is most real, Jenelle said Briana DeJesus. Her answer probably has less to do with Briana’s realness than with the relationship between the former co-stars.

11.

A Common Enemy

Briana started making nice with Jenelle from the moment she was cast on TM2. This might have been a result of the moms’ shared disdain for Kail, or it could have been a strategic move from Bri, who figured she needed SOMEONE on her side.

12.

Bit of a Surprise

In response to a question about which Mom is the most thirsty, Jenelle went with Mackenzie.

13.

Really?!

This is a surprise not only because Jenelle and Mackenzie never had any beef that we know of, but also because McKee just lost her mom a few months ago. Bit of a low blow, Jenelle.

14.

Compliment Disguised as an Insult

Evans was then asked which Teen she finds the most boring, and she chose Chelsea Houska.

15.

Real Talk

That may sound rude (and it is), but if Chelsea’s storylines are boring, it’s only because she’s the most content of all the cast members. Jenelle should take notes during her scenes!

16.

This Is a Good One

Evans was then asked which Mom would be most likely to show up to a 25th TM reunion bombed out of her gourd. She responded with Maci Bookout.

17.

Bookout Blackout

Jenelle reasoned that Maci “loves beer,” something Bookout probably wouldn’t dispute.

18.

The Biggest Target

But yet again, Jenelle saved the bulk of her vitriol for her number one target, Amber Portwood.

19.

Double Standard?

Amber, of course, kept her job with MTV after she was arrested for domestic violence (for the second time) in July of last year.

20.

Unfair Treatment

Like many others, Jenelle thinks it’s a bit unfair that she was fired for her own slew of crimes, while Portwood was permitted to remain on the show that made her famous.

21.

If You Get What She Means

“I think it’s fair for her to continue her story, but I don’t think it’s fair for me to NOT continue my story, if you get what I mean,” Jenelle said.

22.

Making Her Case

“I didn’t get in trouble for nothing, she got in trouble for a lot of things, and now they’re holding my husband’s actions against me,” Evans argued.

23.

The Thing Is …

Of course, Jenelle was arrested many, many, many times prior to the infractions that finally cost her her job, so she’s being just a smidge misleading there.

24.

Just Sayin’

Plus, as awful as she is, as far as we know, Amber’s not a bigot, and she’s not responsible for the deaths of any dogs.