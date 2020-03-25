Jenelle Evans Reveals How She Reunited With Husband David Eason: I Called & Said ‘I’m Sorry’

To many fans’ surprise, Jenelle Evans confirmed that she wanted to ‘work things out’ in her marriage with David Eason. The MTV star revealed how she kick-started this new goal!

Jenelle Evans, 27, is singing a much different tune after once writing “I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being” while filing for a temporary restraining order against David Eason. Fast forward nearly five months later, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she was the one who got the gears moving in her unexpected reunion with her once estranged husband! In a YouTube Q&A uploaded on March 21, Jenelle confessed, “So while I was in Tennessee, I’m not going to lie. I contacted David first and I told him, ‘I said I’m sorry.’”

If you’re confused what Jenelle was apologizing for, apparently so was David. “He contacted me back, saying, ‘[Apologizing] for what?’ And I said I think we ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage,” Jenelle continued. “And he said, “Okay.” As fans will recall, Jenelle had temporarily moved off her and David’s shared home in North Carolina — nicknamed “The Land” — to live in Nashville, Tennessee following their brief split in the fall of 2019. At the time, Jenelle had been dealing with one dramatic episode after another; David publicly admitted to killing her dog, which was soon followed by the parents temporarily losing custody of their daughter Ensley, 3, and Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 4, whom Jenelle shares with her ex Nathan Griffith.

“So once we started talking again, you know he did come visit two or three times and when he did, I told him, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out. We can’t let the same thing keep happening,’” Jenelle continued. Their new approach is working, apparently. Jenelle confirmed that she and her children are living in North Carolina again, and that she and David “have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what.”

During the YouTube Q&A, Jenelle also backtracked on her allegations of abuse that she made while filing for a temporary restraining order in Oct. 2019 (which, by the way, was eventually dropped). “I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” Jenelle insisted in her new YouTube video.

This is definitely a plot twist in Jenelle and David’s roller coaster of a relationship. When HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke with David on Feb. 15, he insisted their reunion wasn’t romantic: “Jenelle and I are not back together, but really just trying to work on our friendship.”