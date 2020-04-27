Jenelle Evans: Screw This Pandemic! I Need My Hair Done!



Jenelle Evans may or may not have been caught stealing money from charity this month.



But the former Teen Mom star was definitely caught at a hair salon over the weekend…



… despite a clear shelter-at-home order remaining in place for all North Carolina residents.



A significant majority of Americans are being forced to stay almost entirely in their houses these days, as you very likely know if you reside in this country.



The novel coronavirus has killed over 52,000 citizens at last check and the only effective way to slow down its fatal progress is to simply stay far away from other human beings.



Not necessarily because you may get the virus — although, you may; and, to be frank, it may kill or incapacitate you.



But also because you may pass it along to anyone with whom you come in contact… and that person may then pass it along… and the outbreak will only continue at that sort of rate, endlessly killing.



Jenelle is either unaware of this fact, or simply doesn’t care.



We feel comfortable making that statement because Evans shared a picture of herself getting a makeover this weekend.



She apparently realized she was both violating North Carolina’s shelter-at-home order and endangering everyone around her because she did quickly delete the snapshot.



Her dangerous and bigoted husband, however, went ahead and posted one of his own.



“My love in her element,” Eason wrote as a caption to a photo of Evans getting all dolled up, the hands of a stranger very evident in the image.



Could this hair dresser have come into the couple’s home? Yes. We don’t knoow every detail for certain here.



Is Evans wearing a mask? Is there any mention at all about the Covid-19 outbreak and how folks out there should stay safe and how it’s a horrible idea to get this close to any non-family member?



No.



Eason and Evans, of course, are back together.



Jenelle alleged she was leaving her dog-murdering husband several months ago and even moved with her kids to Nashville for a brief period of time.



But she then announced a return to her former residence in North Carolina, even confessing that she was the one who apologized to Eason prior to the pair reconciling.



Which is just… wow.



The ex-reality stars also hinted last week that they’re putting together some sort of project centered around parenting and, presumably, how do it well.



(The first step, evidently? Don’t try to keep your kids coronavirus-free.)



“Traveling with kidsadvice with @j_evans1219 @easondavid88,” read the caption of a video from a few days ago, which was shared on an Instagram Story reposted by a Teen Mom fan account.



The video footage captured David and Jenelle mid-conversation.



“Y’all [gotta] have the iPads charged,” Evans says in the clip, to which David interjects: “We’re not there yet!”



Jenelle then continues:



“You gotta make sure you have games downloaded onto the iPad because you have no internet.”



And David jumps in again as follows:



“You know when you watch those movies or like The Simpsons from back in the day and Bart [Simpson]’s like, ‘Are we there yet?’”



Tweeted Evans in February, along with a studio microphone, party popper and movie camera emojis:



“Cannot waaaaait [sic] to share the project I’m involved with!”



She is now free to venture off on her own, too, based on her contract with MTV finally expiring.



Explained the polarizing personality to Pop Culture earlier this year:



“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’



‘I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff.



“It’s not just other companies. I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not.



“So I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they’re digging into my life, and they want to know what’s up!”



So there you have it, we guess.



The only thing crazier than getting one’s hair done during a pandemic?



That would be the notion that Jenelle Evans has a single fan.