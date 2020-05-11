Jenelle Evans Snubs Barbara Evans, Attempts to Convince World Her Family Is Functional

Around this time last year, Jenelle Evans lost custody of her kids following a CPS investigation that uncovered evidence of abuse and neglect.


So we guess she had a lot to celebrate this Mother’s Day.


Not only did Evans somehow convince a judge to give her back her kids, she’s now repaired her relationship with her husband after fleeing to Tennessee and filing for a restraining order against David Eason last year.


Obviously, Jenelle’s situation is still very, very sad, but on social media, she’s putting her best foot forward and trying to convince the world that all is well.


Of course, there’s always drama just under the surface for Jenelle, and fans were quick to point out that her social media posts revealed signs of a renewed feud.


Take a look:

What a Beach

Jenelle Evans is wishing herself a happy Mother’s Day! The unemployed former reality star marked the occasion by taking her kids to the beach and attempting to create the impression that all is well!

David Out of Frame

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Evans captioned her photo set. “Little late on posting but I hope you all had a good one.”

The Gang’s All Here

“I’m so grateful I could have all the kids together this year #MothersDay #BeachDay #FamilyFirst,” she added

A Milestone Event

Yes, apparently, this was the first time that Jenelle had all of her and David’s kids with her on Mother’s Day.

Well, Almost ….

Actually, David still isn’t allowed to see Kaden, his son from an earlier relationship. But hey four out of five ain’t bad!

Kaiser Time

She marked the occasion by posting lots of photos of her family on the beach, especially Kaier, who shows up multiple time sin Jenelle’s photo set,

The Real Victim

It’s an interesting choice, as Kaiser is the kid who was rumored to have been most harshly mistreated by David.

Hate for Nate

It’s been rumored that Kaiser was singled out by David because of Eason’s dislike for the boy’s father, Nathan Griffith.

Damage Control

Whatever the case, Jenelle’s goal here was clear: to create the impression that despite all the recent upheaval in her life, all is well in the Evans-Eason clan,

We Have Our Doubts

Not surprisingly, a lot of fans weren’t buying it.

Image Control

For starters, this is not the first time in recent weeks that Jenelle has attempted to create the impression that her family life has done a miraculous 180, and all is suddenly well in her household.

So Happy Together

The previous attempt consisted of a photo collage showing Jenelle and David in a state of marital bliss.

Yeah, Right

This might have been easier to believe were it not for the fact that the two of them were recently in court to hash out the terms of her restraining order against him.

The Babs Factor

On top of that, fans were quick to point out that Jenelle never even wished a happy Mother’s Day to her own mother, Barbara Evans.

Whoops!

“No happy Mother’s Day to ur own mother,” one fan wrote.

Doing Her Best

Not surprisingly, Jenelle didn’t reply to that comment. She also appears to have done a whole lot of deleting, as the pic received far fewer comments than most of her posts.

Burying the Hatchet

Jenelle recently claimed that after years of tension, David and Barbara are finally getting along.

Someone Should Tell Them They Like Each Other Now

For a number of reasons, however, fans are having a hard time believing that. For starters, neither David or Babs said anything to back up that claim.

A Tad Suspicious

On top of that, they haven’t been seen together since Jenelle made her controversial return to North Carolina after fleeing to Tennessee and accusing David of abuse.

The Lesser of Two Evils

Babs certainly has her issues, but fans have always respected her for the way she stands her ground against David.

The Never-Ending Feud

So when Jenelle “forgot” to make any mention of her mother in her Mother’s Day post, it probably wasn’t an accident.

Back At It

The more likely explanation is that Babs is once again persona non grata in the Evans-Eason household.

Nice Try

And Jenelle and David are once again attempting to convince the world that their marriage is blissfully happy.

It’s Pretty Easy

We’re sure they have some people convinced. But there are many more who see right through the charade.

The Liar’s Life

Which means Jenelle will need to continue sifting through her comments and deleting the replies from people who see the truth. Sounds exhausting.



