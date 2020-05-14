Jenna Dewan ‘demands ex Channing Tatum takes a COVID-19 test to protect their daughter’

Jenna Dewan reportedly demanded ex Channing Tatum to take a coronavirus test in order to protect their daughter Everly, six.

The actress, 39, is said to have raised concerns about being exposed to the virus after the screen star – who tested negative – enjoyed a dirt biking session with five of his pals at his personal ranch for his recent 40th birthday, despite California’s stay at home orders.

According to reports, Everly has been going back and forth between her mother and father’s homes during the state’s COVID0-19 lockdown as the pair continue to share custody over their only child together.

Claims: Jenna Dewan reportedly demanded ex Channing Tatum (pictured together in 2017) to take a coronavirus test in order to protect their daughter Everly, six

Insiders told TMZ: ‘Channing recently volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, raised some concerns about him possibly being exposed — this following a little birthday get-together he hosted in late April.’

It is unclear whether the group practised Governor Gavin Newsom’s social distancing rules during the celebration.

The sources claimed the thespian’s friends were in quarantine separately before joining forces to ring in the Magic Mike actor’s milestone together last month.

Dancer Jenna, who welcomed son Callum two months ago with fiancé Steve Kazee, reportedly influenced her former partner’s decision to get tested, during which Everly stayed with her mum.

Safety: Jenna, 39, is said to have raised concerns after he enjoyed a dirt biking session with his pals for his 40th birthday, despite California’s stay at home orders (pictured last month)

Co-parenting: The exes are understood to be back on their regular ‘parenting schedule’, which was finalised in February, a few months after their divorce (pictured with Everly in 2014)

The exes are understood to be back on their regular ‘parenting schedule’, which was finalised in February, a few months after their divorce.

In the romance department, the Witches of East End actress started dating Steve, 44, in October 2018, with the theatre star popping the question 16 months later.

New life: The dancer welcomed son Callum two months ago with fiancé Steve Kazee (pictured earlier this month)

Channing, meanwhile, recently confirmed he’s back together with British singer Jessie J, just a few weeks after their split was reported.

In April, the Bang Bang hitmaker, 32, was reported to have called it quits from the thespian once again, following on from their rekindled romance earlier this year.

The hunk reportedly made an account on the celebrity dating app Raya following their break-up, quipping in his bio: ‘And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.’

The movie star and the songstress, who first started dating in late 2018, had an ‘amicable’ breakup and ‘are still in contact,’ a source told The Sun.

Happy family: The Witches of East End actress started dating Steve, 44, in October 2018, with the theatre star popping the question 16 months later (pictured with Everly in April)

In wake of their most recent break-up, an insider added: ‘Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

‘That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out.

‘They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future.’

The pair reunited in January following a nearly two-month long break, with a source telling E! at the time: ‘They are fully back together’.