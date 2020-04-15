Jenna Dewan rocks an all-black look as she steps out for a walk with baby Callum

She’s gave birth to her son Callum just last month.

Jenna Dewan was out and about for a stroll near her home in Los Angeles with the tiny tot on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old actress and dancer looked sporty in an all-black ensemble.

On the move:

Jenna rocked a simple black T-shirt and a black leggings that highlighted her fit post-pregnancy figure.

She had on a comfortable set of white and lavender Nike trainers and covered up with a pair of black sunglasses while her lustrous raven tresses flitted about in the breeze.

The Flirty Dancing host had Callum in a gray carrier attached to her torso, and she comforted him while getting updates on her phone.

Back in black:

Baby's day out:

Jenna is often joined on her strolls by her fiancé Steve Kazee, though he sat this trip out.

She began dating the Broadway star in 2018, following her separation from her husband Channing Tatum in April of that year.

Jenna and the Magic Mike star finalized their divorice in November 2019, two months after she and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together.

The two went on to announce their engagement in February, and Callum followed in March.

Jenna also shares an older daughter, Everly, six, with Channing. She shared a photo of herself looking frazzled on Tuesday after spending the day working on math worksheets with her daughter.

‘Teachers i bow down,’ she captioned it.

Low key:

'Teachers i bow down':

Baby's first Easter:

Jenna and Steve seemed to delight in celebrating their first Easter with Callum over the weekend.

The Step Up star put on a pair of pink bunny ears and fuzzy slippers in one photo as posted to Instagram as she cradled the sleepy child.

Later, she was the picture of spring in a lilac floral dress while Callum had on a green shirt with rabbit-friendly carrot designs and gray knit overalls with a poofy white bunny tail.

His father also got in the holiday spirit with a photo featuring a filter that put a realistic white rabbit on top of his head.

